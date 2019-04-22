Kent County

'State of the Child' preview: Pot laws, vaping new issues

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 03:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 03:02 PM EDT

'State of the Child' preview: Pot laws, vaping new issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s changing social landscape is leading to new obstacles for children, law enforcement and resource providers say.

Next week, Wedgewood Christian Services plans to outline some of those new issues and the first steps toward conquering them during its annual “State of the Child” panel discussion.

“We now have some new challenges with new marijuana laws, with vaping that we never had before. With opioid addiction… that has been out of hand for a long time. And we have social media challenges — exploitation and mean-spirited attacks and those sort of things to deal with,” said Wedgwood Christian Services CEO Randy Zylstra

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said newly enacted legislation is providing additional tools to tackle the long-term problem of cyberbullying.

“But again, we always say that working ahead of the problem is the bigger solution. It’s not trying to get kids in trouble, it’s trying to deal with it before they turn to some of these things,” she added.

“The first place to start is to identify the problem and ask for help,” reiterated Zylstra.

Zylstra says Wedgwood Christian Services has been holding its State of the Child panel conversation for about four years. WOTV 4’s Maranda will lead this year’s discussion, which will involve community experts.

The breakfast event will take place at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on April 30, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are $25 and student tickets are available for $15. For details and to register, visit Wedgwood Christian Service’s website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries