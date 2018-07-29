'Probable' equipment failure causes power outage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A few thousand people in Rockford woke up without power Sunday morning.
Power went out shortly after 6:43 a.m. According to Consumers Energy, more than 1,000 customers were affected.
The utility company blamed the outage on an equipment issue.
Power was expected to be back to nearly everyone before 9 a.m.
