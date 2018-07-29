Kent County

'Probable' equipment failure causes power outage in Rockford

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 08:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2018 04:57 PM EDT

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A few thousand people in Rockford woke up without power Sunday morning.

Power went out shortly after 6:43 a.m. According to Consumers Energy, more than 1,000 customers were affected.

The utility company blamed the outage on an equipment issue.

Power was expected to be back to nearly everyone before 9 a.m.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps Millennial Night