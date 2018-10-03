'Great fun' to watch Amazon warehouse go up Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews continue work on the new Amazon fulfillment center on 68th Street in Gaines Township. (Oct. 3, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The building that will be home to Amazon’s first fulfillment center in West Michigan is starting to take shape south of Grand Rapids.

In May, Amazon announced plans to build the 850,000-square-foot facility at the southwest corner of 68th Street and Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township. It will bring some 1,000 jobs to the area, Amazon representatives told 24 Hour News 8.

“As you go out there and look at the site, the building walls are up. A lot of concrete has been poured inside those walls. Some structural material or steel has gone up inside as well and you can see some concrete footings, curbing types of things going up that will ultimately be the parking area,” Gaines Township Planning Supervisor Mark Sisson said Wednesday. “Things are progressing.”

Sisson said construction crews remain on track to have the facility in operation before next year’s holiday season.

The new facility will be unlike anything Gaines Township has ever seen.

“The size of the building, the scale of the building has never really occurred before,” Sisson said.

Seeing the project turn from renderings and plans to an actual structure is rewarding, he said.

“It’s great fun to go outside and actually look and see the construction as it progresses itself,” he said. “To actually see (the plans) come to fruition ... that’s the excitement that really occurs and that’s what makes the job worthwhile.”

Sisson said Amazon’s presence will be a benefit to the community.

“It brings value, it brings jobs,” Sisson said. “It’s another incentive for people to move in this area, not just Gaines, but in the region as well.”