'16 Over 60' nominations are open

Posted: May 01, 2019 01:44 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

'16 Over 60' nominations are open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County's Senior Neighbors is getting ready to honor "16 Over 60."

Senior Neighbors, an organization aimed at providing support systems to older adults, will host the second annual 16 Over 60 Awards Gala on Nov. 13 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

“We are looking for people 60 years or older that are engaged in the community and inspiring others to give back,” said Brian Clark of Kent County's Senior Neighbors.

While the gala is months away, Senior Neighbors are looking for nominations now. The organization says important contributions can come in many forms including business excellence, caregiving or other efforts.

“It takes less than five minutes to tell us why they should be honored and we can take it from there. It’s an easy process,” Clark said.

Micki Benz, a 2018 16 Over 60 honoree, said the award was “one of the biggest honors” of her life.

“The event was unique in that we had to present five personal photographs of ourselves in various things that we do in our life,” Benz said. “It was so interesting to read what other people are doing.”

Information about the event or how to nominate someone can be found online.

