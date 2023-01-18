KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after police in Kalamazoo responded to a shots fired call Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said an officer was in the 200 block of Wall Street when they heard gunshots around 10:07 p.m.

We’re told KDPS carried out a traffic stop on an involved vehicle and the driver, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested on several weapon offenses and taken to Kalamazoo County Jail.

KDPS said several homes were struck by the gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100