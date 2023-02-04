OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in a shooting in Oshtemo Township Friday night.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 11:46 p.m. at the Canterbury Apartment Complex near Butterfly Road and Grasshopper Road.

Responding deputies learned that an unknown shooter fired several gunshots into the apartments and hit one person.

The victim was taken to Borgess Hospital with injuries are not considered life-threatening, KCSO said.

No information about the suspect is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The investigation is ongoing.