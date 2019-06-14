KCAS Pets of the Week: Twist and Roxy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking for a mellow mutt to join your family? This week’s pets of the week may be the perfect fit.

First up is Twist. He’s a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. Twist is a pretty calm, cuddly pup but sometimes needs a little time to warm up to new people. But once he’s comfortable, he loves being active with people and working for treats.

Twist is looking for an owner who could help him build his confidence and learn basic manners.

Next is Roxy. She’s a 7-month-old pup who is pretty much full-grown. She came to the Kent County Animal Shelter because her family couldn’t keep her any longer. However, she’s a mellow, quiet dog who loves everyone she meets, especially kids.

For more about Twist, Roxy or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.