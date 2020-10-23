Kamala Harris’ husband stumps in West Michigan

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke with Democratic supporters on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be campaigning in West Michigan today.

Doug Emhoff has a 1 p.m. event in Muskegon, and later a 2:15 p.m. event in Ottawa County.

Both the Democratic ticket, made up of former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris, a senator from California, and the Republican ticket of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, have had several campaign stops in Michigan in recent weeks. The state is considered a key battleground in the path to the White House.

A poll released Friday morning shows Biden is holding on to a lead over Trump as the Nov. 3 election nears.

More than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been cast in Michigan, state officials said earlier this week.