Kamala Harris’ husband stumps in West Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke with Democratic supporters on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be campaigning in West Michigan today.

Doug Emhoff has a 1 p.m. event in Muskegon, and later a 2:15 p.m. event in Ottawa County.

Both the Democratic ticket, made up of former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris, a senator from California, and the Republican ticket of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, have had several campaign stops in Michigan in recent weeks. The state is considered a key battleground in the path to the White House.

A poll released Friday morning shows Biden is holding on to a lead over Trump as the Nov. 3 election nears.

More than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been cast in Michigan, state officials said earlier this week.

