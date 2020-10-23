Kamala Harris’ husband stumps in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be campaigning in West Michigan today.
Doug Emhoff has a 1 p.m. event in Muskegon, and later a 2:15 p.m. event in Ottawa County.
Both the Democratic ticket, made up of former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris, a senator from California, and the Republican ticket of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, have had several campaign stops in Michigan in recent weeks. The state is considered a key battleground in the path to the White House.
A poll released Friday morning shows Biden is holding on to a lead over Trump as the Nov. 3 election nears.
More than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been cast in Michigan, state officials said earlier this week.