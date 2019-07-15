Kalamazoo man arrested after armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police took a suspect into custody Sunday night after an armed robbery.

A business in the 2900 block of Stadium Drive near Howard Street reported that a male entered the building at 6:50 p.m. with a handgun, threatening employees while demanding money.

The suspect stole money from the register and then fled on foot. Officers flooded the area with a K-9 unit to track the suspect.

Officers reviewed the business’ camera footage and were able to find a suspect.

The Kalamazoo police happened to have a squad car parked near the suspect’s residence, ready to arrest him without incident once he stepped outside.

Upon arrest, police recovered the stolen money and a realistic Airsoft replica handgun.

The suspect, a 65-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of armed robbery and outstanding warrants.

