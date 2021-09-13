Lawsuit claims Uber could have stopped Kalamazoo shooting spree

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who rode inside the car of an Uber driver who opened fire, killing and injuring several people in metro Kalamazoo in 2016, is suing the ride-hailing company, saying it could have stopped him.

Matt Mellen on Feb. 20, 2016 was in the car with Jason Dalton, who drove for Uber at the time. Mellen says Dalton “kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and battered” him while driving and acting erratically.

In the lawsuit, Mellen said he was “severely traumatized.”

Mellen rolled out of the car and scraped his body across pavement before contacting Uber to alert them of Dalton’s behavior.

But after Mellen’s ride, Dalton was able to continue accepting ride requests.

It was the night Dalton killed six people and seriously injured two more more during a shooting rampage. He did not fire any shots or kill anyone while Mellen was with him.

Mellen says the company could done something to stop Dalton.

Mellen is suing Uber, claiming it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and committed fraud and silent fraud. He said Uber did not have a team available 24/7 to deactivate drivers breaking the law when the company said it would, creating a false impression.

Uber said the statute of limitations on the claims Mellen is making passed years ago and that he has no case.