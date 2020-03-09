Kalamazoo woman nominated for national honor award

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — A woman who was seriously injured in the 2016 Kalamazoo-area shooting spree has been nominated for an honor issued by the Congressional Medial of Honor Society.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced Monday that Tiana Carruthers, who shielded her daughter and several other children from gunfire, is one of 20 finalists of the Citizen Honors Award. Upton nominated her in October and she made it through two rounds of judging to become a finalist.

On Feb. 20, 2016, Jason Dalton opened fire at three locations in and around Kalamazoo, killing six people and injuring two others. Dalton ultimately pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including murder, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Carruthers used her body as a shield when the gunman opened fire outside townhomes in Richland Township. She was severely wounded, but survived. The children were not hurt.

“Tiana Carruthers is a local hero whose name and legacy should be known across the nation,” Upton said in a statement. “Her courage on that day in 2016 is simply remarkable, and by God’s grace, she survived, the children were not harmed, and now we can honor her as a nation for her unbelievable bravery. Our community will forever be in her debt because of what she did to protect her daughter and all of those children. She exemplifies what it means to be a true citizen hero. Tiana went from the common among us to an extraordinary hero deserving of recognition by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.”

More than 110 nominations were made across the country for Citizens Honor Awards.

Six recipients are expected to be announced Thursday. They will receive their awards on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day, in Washington D.C.

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated Carruthers was nominated for a Medal of Honor. She was actually nominated for a Citizens Honor Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.