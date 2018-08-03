Kalamazoo Shooting Spree

Events to be held to honor Kalamazoo shooting victims

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 05:38 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 07:48 AM EDT



KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Victims of the Kalamazoo-area shooting rampage will be honored by two events happening this weekend. 

People wanting to support the Forever Strong Memorial Foundation can take part in the Sunshine FUNfest Friday night. It's happening at Revel & Roll West, located at 4500 Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Admission is free, but there will be an opportunity to bet on silent auction items, buy raffle tickets, bowl and play laser tag.

Additionally, a soccer tournament will be happening this weekend in memory of Tyler Smith. Team registration is now closed, but spectators can watch the action at River Oaks Park in Galesburn all weekend.

On Feb. 20, 2016, Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, 17-year-old Tyler Smith and Rich Smith were killed. Abigail Kopf, then 14, and Tiana Carruthers, were seriously injured but survived.

