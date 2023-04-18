KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Ready, set, go! The Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon is back this weekend with its full marathon.

The race events were held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, all events returned except the full marathon.

The events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the PNC Kids’ 1K race begins at 10 a.m. and on Sunday, the full, half, 10K and 5K marathons all start at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is open for the marathons until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Packets for the marathons can be picked up Saturday at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Packets for the kids’ 1K can be picked up on Thursday at Gazelle Sports Downtown Kalamazoo from 3 to 6 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live music and other activities to celebrate after the race. Entrance to that celebration, called the Stryker Experience, is free and open to all. It will be in Arcadia Creek Festival Place.