KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in three years, runners will be racing the streets of Kalamazoo for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

The race is set for Sunday, April 24, and will include a 5K, 10K and half marathon. The full marathon will return in 2023.

Organizer Chris Crowell said having the 40-year tradition return this spring is important to the city. The three-day event will include a kids 1K fun run on Friday. The race expo and packet pickup will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is still open and there are volunteer opportunities as well.

Find out more at zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.

