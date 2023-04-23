KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is returning this weekend, with the full marathon being held for the first time since 2019.

“Expect more fun this year! We have a bigger and better weekend planned with the return of the full marathon and new attractions for the whole family,” Aaron Zeigler, CEO & owner of Zeigler Auto Group, said in a press release.

Children had the opportunity to run a 1k in the free PNC Kids’ 1K on Saturday. Race director Carrie Drake said about 800 kids participated.

On Sunday, a full marathon and half marathon will run through Western Michigan University’s Waldo football stadium and other city landmarks. The 10K and 5K walk and run will take racers past popular mile marker stops like a bacon station, a gummy bear forest, a pickle pit and more. Over 2,500 racers are expected to participate.

This is the first year that the full marathon has returned since 2019. Drake said she’s really excited about the return.

“I think we’ve been hungry for it. It’s such a running community and people are just coming out to celebrate and run and participate,” Drake said.

The full and half marathons begin at 7:30 a.m., the 5K walk and run begins at 7:55 a.m. and the 10K begins at 8 a.m. All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival site.

The Stryker Experience will be at the finish line. The family-friendly event will include a kids’ area, DJ, refreshments and adult beverages.