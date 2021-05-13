YWCA Kalamazoo to host Women of Achievement celebration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The YWCA of Kalamazoo will host its Women of Achievement awards celebration Thursday evening.

The annual event celebrates women who have devoted themselves to social justice and systemic change. Typically, more than 500 people attend the dinner and awards ceremony, but pandemic restrictions will mean smaller groups this year.

A total of 10 women will be honored at Thursday night’s celebration. One will receive the Lifetime Women of Achievement award.

With input from the community, awardees are selected by a leadership committee.

“We often hear the term ‘unsung hero,’ in this case ‘unsung shero.’ These are women who do the work day in, day out, weeks, months, years upon end because they’re committed. They’re committed and they care. They care about the community they live in and the people they serve,” Lisa Rodrigues, vice president of development for YWCA Kalamazoo, said.

More information about YWCA and details on how to livestream the event can be found at the YWCA Kalamazoo website.