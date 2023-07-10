KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo nonprofit Urban Alliance is holding its second youth day camp aimed at changing the narrative surrounding gun violence.

The second event in the series will be held Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Trenches Community Church, located at 1003 Gayle Ave. in Kalamazoo. The final session is scheduled for Aug. 8 at Douglas Community Association, located at 1000 W. Patterson St.

“We are attempting to change the narrative about gun usage and to educate our students. The focus is to help them to become advocates of life and not agents of death. We are really trying to empower them to become leaders and we are realizing how important their voice is to be heard,” said James Harris, the outreach manager at Urban Alliance.

The theme of the camps is “Hands are Meant to Heal, Not Kill.” Kids between the ages of 11 and 16 will participate in discussions and activities designed to help them avoid cycles of gun violence. The goal is to teach them what’s acceptable and not when using a gun. Organizers say the free camps will include breakfast, lunch, materials and equipment.

Those who are interested can register online, in person at Urban Alliance or the event location.