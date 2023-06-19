KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular bar and restaurant in Kalamazoo has permanently closed.

Y Bar and Bistro’s Facebook page lists the location as permanently closed. Real estate website At Properties lists the Howard Street location for sale for $249,900.

“Y Bar & Bistro has been a long time staple for college students on the Campus of WMU,” the realty listing reads. “The owners of this establishment wish to sell their interest of this business and hopefully it will be restored to the fun, convenient and booming college bar that it has been in the past.”

It is not clear why the owners decided to close and sell Y Bar.

The location was the focus of ongoing violence and suspicious activity at Campus Pointe Mall in Kalamazoo last month. Data from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety showed officers were called to the corner of Michigan Avenue and Howard Street 1,349 times since January 2021. Of those, 526 were at 2941 Howard, the address for Y Bar and Bistro. Abandoned vehicles, alarms and suspicious activity accounted for most calls, but two people have died.