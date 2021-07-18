Wrong-way driver arrested in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges after driving the wrong way, hitting multiple cars and injuring a police officer Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says around 10 p.m., they got called to S. Westnedge Avenue near W. Maple Street for a vehicle driving south in a northbound lane.

Officers found four cars that were damaged and two drivers had minor injuries. Witnesses identified the suspect, a 19-year-old Mattawan resident.

Police say an officer received injuries during the arrest of the suspect.

The 19-year-old is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and assaulting a police officer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo public safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.