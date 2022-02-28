Work to prompt boil water advisory in Kzoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure in Kalamazoo’s South Westnedge neighborhood on Wednesday will prompt a boil water advisory.

The city of Kalamazoo said the advisory will begin when the city shuts off the water at 8 a.m.

The advisory will be in effect in the following locations:

Buchanan Avenue – From Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the street. It does not include the northwest corner of Buchanan Avenue and Rose Street.

– From Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the street. It does not include the northwest corner of Buchanan Avenue and Rose Street. Parker Avenue – From Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the street.

– From Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of the street. South Westnedge Avenue – Only to northeast corner and southeast corner Buchanan Avenue and South Westnedge Avenue and the northeast and southeast corner of Parker Avenue and South Westnedge Avenue.

– Only to northeast corner and southeast corner Buchanan Avenue and South Westnedge Avenue and the northeast and southeast corner of Parker Avenue and South Westnedge Avenue. South Park Street – Only includes 3809 Park Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The work will result in a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities expect to lift the advisory by Saturday.