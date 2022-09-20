Home security camera video given to News 8 captured the moment Virgil Knowles and Samantha Batts were arrested during an FBI raid. (July 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg woman who was arrested in an FBI raid in July has agreed to plead guilty to child sexual abuse, according to court documents.

A plea agreement has been reached for Samantha Jean Batts, court documents indicate. She was charged with one count of exploitation of a child and has agreed to plead guilty.

The charge stems allegations that Batts and a man named Virgil Chandler Knowles III sexually abused two family members, neither older than 10.

Undercover FBI agents discovered Knowles in a private online chat room, where he admitted he abused the children. He also told undercover agents that Batts said she wanted to get “something” to make one of the victims sleep, the complaint said. It said Knowles shared several explicit photos with the agent, some featuring Batts.

FBI was able to locate the couple using Snapchat data and geolocation. Agents raided two homes in Vicksburg on July 14, leading to the arrests of Knowles and Batts.

Knowles was also charged with a count of exploitation of a child and an additional count of distribution of child pornography. His trial started Tuesday in Grand Rapids.