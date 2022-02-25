Woman stabbed, burned by relative, Kalamazoo Twp. PD says

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo-area woman was stabbed and burned by a relative, police say.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said officers were called out Friday to Melrose Avenue near Lake Street on a report of some sort of disturbance.

Once there, they found the 51-year-old victim. She was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police say they arrested one of her relatives, who had been visiting her overnight. That person, whose name and gender were not immediately released, was jailed on charges of attempted murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment.

After police send their investigation to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors may issue different or additional charges. It’s unclear when the suspect may go before a judge for arraignment.