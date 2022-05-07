TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Schoolcraft woman was killed Saturday when her vehicle hit a tree in Texas Township.

Around 6:50 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to South 8th Street near S Avenue West for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a southbound vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Schoolcraft woman, had left the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree.

The woman died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was in the vehicle.

It’s unknown if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.