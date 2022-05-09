TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash near Kalamazoo over the weekend.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Patricia Bradtke, of Texas Township, was killed in a crash on 8th Street near the intersection of S Avenue in Texas Township shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe Bradtke’s vehicle was heading southbound on 8th Street when it went off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. She died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

It is unknown if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.