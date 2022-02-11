Woman killed in crash near Battle Creek

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a head-on crash on icy roads between Augusta and Battle Creek Friday morning.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on Dickman Road near Fort Custer Drive in Ross Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a westbound driver lost control because of the slick road and hit an eastbound car head-on.

The driver of the eastbound car, a 54-year-old Battle Creek woman, was killed. Her name was not released Friday afternoon.

The driver of the westbound car, a 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo, sustained minor injuries. He refused treatment on the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved.