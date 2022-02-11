Woman killed in crash near Battle Creek

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo county sheriff's office_99405

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a head-on crash on icy roads between Augusta and Battle Creek Friday morning.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on Dickman Road near Fort Custer Drive in Ross Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a westbound driver lost control because of the slick road and hit an eastbound car head-on.

The driver of the eastbound car, a 54-year-old Battle Creek woman, was killed. Her name was not released Friday afternoon.

The driver of the westbound car, a 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo, sustained minor injuries. He refused treatment on the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!