Woman killed in crash near Battle Creek ID’d

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on crash on icy roads between Augusta and Battle Creek Friday morning.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Denise Marie Sheeders of Battle Creek.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday on Dickman Road near Fort Custer Drive in Ross Township. The sheriff’s office said a westbound driver lost control because of the slick road and hit an eastbound car, driven by Sheeders, head-on.

Sheeders was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the westbound car, a 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo, sustained minor injuries. He refused treatment on the scene, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.