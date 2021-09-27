Woman gets probation in Kalamazoo youth home death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One of three people charged in connection to the fatal restraint of a teen at a Kalamazoo youth home in 2020 has been sentenced under a plea agreement.

Heather McLogan was ordered Monday to serve 18 months of probation. She must also pay $1,000 in victim fees.

McLogan pleaded no contest in July to third-degree child abuse. Under the terms of a plea agreement, more serious charges of second-degree child abuse and involuntary manslaughter were dismissed.

An undated courtesy photo of Cornelius Fredericks.

The charges stem from the death of Cornelius Fredericks, 16, who died May 1, 2020, two days after several staff members held him down for nearly 8 minutes at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

McLogan was working as a nurse at the youth home at the time.

Michael Mosley and Zachary Solis were also charged with manslaughter in Fredericks’ death. Authorities say they helped restrain Fredericks. Their attorneys have argued they were following protocol. Both have status conferences scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Lakeside Academy was shuttered following Fredericks’ death. A state task force is working to eliminate restraints in state-run youth homes unless absolutely necessary — that is, during life-or-death situations.