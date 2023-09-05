PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend life behind bars for the death of a man in Portage last year.

Iyanna Colon was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Maan Saleh Alblowi, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Williams. She was sentenced to life in prison, which is the mandatory sentence for a first-degree murder conviction.

Colon was charged with murder in January 2022. A probable cause document said she showed up to the Portage Department of Public Safety on Jan. 18 to report a death at Briargate Apartments near the intersection of Westnedge and Milham avenues.

According to court documents, she told investigators she and Alblowi, who she had been living with for about a week, had gotten into a fight where he started choking her. She then started choking him back and eventually realized he wasn’t breathing. After crying and praying over him, Colon told investigators she realized he had died.

She covered his body, and eventually told her family what happened. She and her parents went to the police department to report the death.