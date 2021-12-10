Woman dies week after being shot in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman who was shot at an apartment complex near Kalamazoo last week has died from her injuries.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said 52-year-old Marta Melero-Gomez died Thursday night. She had been in the hospital after she was shot at the Cloisters Condominiums off West Main Street near the intersection of Kendall Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Police said Melero-Gomez was shot by a man who then turned the gun on himself. The suspect, Eric Minies, 54, died from his injuries.

There were two children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KTPD at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.