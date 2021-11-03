Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fraternity Village Drive near Michigan Avenue.

A 19-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle was she was crossing the street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Officials say she was brought to the hospital, where she died.

The incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.