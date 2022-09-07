OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have caught the woman who robbed a Kalamazoo-area gas station last week.

Lora Simmons was charged Wednesday with a count of armed robbery.

The robbery happened the night of Aug. 28 at the Speedway on Stadium Drive near 9th Street in Oshtemo Township. The sheriff’s said a woman armed went behind the counter, held the clerk at knifepoint and stole about $150.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department said it got a number of tips from the public that led investigators to Simmons.