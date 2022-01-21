Woman charged with murder of Portage man

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder charge has been filed against a 21-year-old woman in the death of a man in Portage earlier this week.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said Iyanna Marie Colon, of Kalamazoo, was charged with open murder in the death of 25-year-old Maan Saleh Alblowi. She is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail without bond.

According to PDPS, on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Briargate Apartments located near the intersection of Westnedge and Milham avenues.

PDPS said police were made aware of the incident after Colon came to police headquarters to report the dead body.

