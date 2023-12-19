KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged in the November death of a 1-year-old in Kalamazoo.

Tiffany Moore was charged Tuesday with felony murder, second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse. She was denied bond.

On Oct. 28, officers were sent to a local hospital for a 1-year-old who had “sustained significant trauma,” the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said at the time. The child was in critical condition.

Tiffany Moore is arraigned in 8th District Court on charges in connection with the death of a 1-year-old in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 19, 2023)

The child died on Nov. 1, police said.

When the child was hospitalized, police asked the public for help finding Moore and Tyrone Sheppard, as they were with the child before police were called. They were later located.