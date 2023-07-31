KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Decatur woman has been charged with embezzling from a vulnerable family member, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

On Friday, Laurie Laskovy, 61, of Decatur was charged with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult – $100,000 or more.

Her personal recognizance bond has been set at $20,000.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000 or triple the value of the amount embezzled — whichever is greater.

The attorney general’s office said Laskovy served as a co-guardian and sole conservator for a family member beginning in 2012. The family member began living in a residential care facility in 2014.

Laskovy had complete control over the family member’s finances including their bank account with this court-appointed position. In 2017, she allegedly began stealing funds and used the victim’s bank account to acquire cash and pay personal bills that totaled over $100,000.

Laskovy is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-exam conference on Aug. 10 and a preliminary exam on Aug. 17.