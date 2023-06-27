KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged for allegedly embezzling over $33,000 from the Vicksburg youth football program, according to court documents.

Ashley Schippers, 36, was arraigned Monday on a charge of embezzling $20,000 or more, online records show.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Schippers was the treasurer of the Vicksburg youth football program for four years.

Account records showed a total embezzlement of $33,258, the affidavit said.

Schippers allegedly admitted to illegal use and spending money to pay her personal bills, although she was unsure of how much she had embezzled and precisely how she had used it, according to the affidavit.

During an audit, the Vicksburg Rocket Football Board of Directors began to notice irregularities in its bank statements, according to Mark Hudgins, the board’s president. He said the irregularities dated back to 2019.

Schippers will be back in court July 6 for a probable cause conference.