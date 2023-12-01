ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged for an August crash in Ross Township that killed two people.

On Monday, 29-year-old Rachael Story of Battle Creek was charged with two counts of second-degree murders, two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death with a prior conviction.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

The crash happened in the early morning of Aug. 19 at the intersection of M-89 and N 40th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, Story’s vehicle was traveling southbound and hit a westbound vehicle. The people inside the westbound vehicle, 84-year-old Nancy Lyons of Plainwell and 87-year-old Lawrence Hall of Midland, died at the scene.