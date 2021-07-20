Woman carjacked, injured in Kzoo; 3 suspects sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who carjacked and injured a woman in Kalamazoo Monday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 9 p.m. for a report of a carjacking near the intersection of Crawford Street and Sprague Avenue.

The victim was held at gunpoint by three suspects who stole her vehicle. Officers were able to find the vehicle on Stockbridge Avenue near the intersection of March Street. No suspects were found in the area, according to a KDPS news release.

Police told News 8 that the woman was struck with a firearm. She was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police did not release any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.