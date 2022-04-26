KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Western Michigan University students that recently helped solve a 1987 cold case was featured on NBC’s Today Show Tuesday.

The group of students, led by Professor Ashlyn Kuersten, are helping Michigan State Police work on decades-old cold cases, the Today Show reports.

Through the school’s cold case program, students help turn boxes of paper evidence into digital copies, making it easier for detectives to go through.

The students are credited with helping solve a 1987 cold case.

Patrick Gilham was arrested in February for the death of Roxanne Wood, who died near Niles over 35 years ago. He was sentenced on Monday to serve time in prison for her murder, after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in March.

