WMU soccer players will stay on team despite vaccination status, judge rules

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Western Michigan University soccer players will not be removed from the team despite refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a judge has ruled.

A temporary restraining order issued on Aug. 31 will be kept in place indefinitely, the judge ruled.

Emily Dahl, Bailey Korhorn, Morgan Otteson and Hannah Redoute filed the lawsuit after they were denied a religious exemption to the vaccine requirement for WMU athletes. They were expected to be dismissed from the team if they didn’t get a shot by Aug. 31, though their scholarships for this school year were not in jeopardy.

No further hearings have been set.

