WMU shifting to flat-rate tuition model

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University is changing how it structures tuition rates, saying the simplified system will put it in line with other public universities in Michigan.

Undergraduate tuition rates will now be the same whether the course is based on the main campus, at regional locations or online.

“All registered undergraduate courses will be included in the university’s flat-rate tuition model — a tuition model that charges the same price for 12 and 15 hours,” WMU Provost Jennifer Bott said.

The enrollment fee will now be rolled into the undergraduate tuition cost. A technology fee for online courses will be eliminated.

WMU says the change is not expected to increase costs for students. It promised to address any unique situations arising from the change.

The university says the new structure will make it easier for students to compare rates with other schools.

The WMU Board of Trustees approved the change at its Thursday meeting and it will go into effect this fall. It does not affect degrees that are completely online.