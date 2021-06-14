WMU schedules in-person ceremony for 2020, Spring 2021 grads

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University will hold a commencement ceremony in October to celebrate graduates whose celebrations were postponed because of the pandemic, the student newspaper reports.

The Oct. 2 ceremony will be held at Waldo Stadium. It will honor Spring 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates, according to the Western Herald, which cited an email from the university.

Graduates will be able to bring guests to celebrate with them.

Additional details are expected to be announced later.