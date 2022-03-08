WMU Public Safety vehicle hit by suspected drunk driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Western Michigan University Public Safety officer’s vehicle was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver on Friday night.

In a Facebook post, WMU Public Safety posted a photo of the damaged cruiser. The officer was assisting a neighboring agency off campus when the vehicle was hit by what WMU Public Safety calls a suspected drunk driver.

The WMU officer was in the vehicle at the time and is recovering at home, according to the Facebook post.

The department is reminding the public to always find a sober ride and never drink and drive.