WMU president receives vote of no confidence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University faculty members have cast a no confidence vote in the university’s president.

The Western Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors announced on Friday that faculty members have cast the vote of no confidence for President Edward Montgomery.

It said 78.13% of faculty members supported the no confidence resolution.

The WMU-AAUP said concerns include a drop in enrollment, a decline in national rankings, a drop in faculty and staff morale, a controversial rebranding initiative and a lack of prioritizing academics.

The announcement comes a day after the WMU board of trustees voted to approve a $75,000 bonus for Montgomery.