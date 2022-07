OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University police are investigating an armed robbery at a university-owned gym Tuesday morning.

It happened at the West Hills Athletic Club on 11th Street near Michigan Avenue.

The WMU Department of Public Safety says the robber and victim started out somewhere else, then pulled into West Hills, where the robbery happened. Police say the robber implied he had a weapon.

There were no reports of injuries.