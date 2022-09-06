An April 2022 photo of Abraham Hohnke from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University officer accused of trying to solicit sex from a minor has pleaded to using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime.

Abraham Hohnke pleaded to the charge on Tuesday morning. He faces 15 years to life in prison. A charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes was dismissed.

Hohnke was among three people arrested after an online sting that targeted people soliciting sex from teens. The three men tried to solicit sex from someone they though was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover officer, the Kalamazoo County sheriff said when the arrests were announced.

Hohnke resigned from his position as a WMU Department of Public Safety officer following his arrest.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 31.