KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has entered into an agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College to smooth out the transfer process for KVCC students looking to complete degree programs.

WMU President Edward Montgomery and KVCC President L. Marshall Washington were on hand Monday for a signing ceremony at the Kalamazoo Valley campus in Texas Township.

As part of the agreement, the two schools will map out specific transfer requirements for several disciplines, including biomedical sciences, engineering design and sustainable brewing. The same programs will be used to help KVCC students earn an associate’s degree.

Montgomery said the mission behind the pact is to help students achieve their goals and that starts with completing degree programs.

“No matter the program or major, our seamless partnership is making a significant impact on graduation rates,” Montgomery said in a release. “Our goal is to give students an efficient pathway to their education plan and help individuals in Kalamazoo, West Michigan and across the state reach their full potential.”

University leaders also hope to save students money by “minimizing credit loss and duplication of coursework.”

“Today is a banner day for students and the region,” Washington said. “This agreement serves to eliminate unintentional barriers created by our institutions in the past. Now, students will more readily benefit from the educational opportunities provided by both institutions.”