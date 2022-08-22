KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former captain of the Western Michigan University hockey team has pleaded guilty to seduction.

On Wednesday, Paul Washe pleaded guilty to seduction during a pretrial hearing. A charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct has been dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

This charge stems from an alleged rape that happened at a party on Dec. 5, 2021.

The victim, a WMU student, said she told her friends right after it happened, though court documents indicate it was not reported to police until three days later.

During an interview with police, Washe admitted to having sex with the victim but said it was consensual.

Court documents also show that Washe was previously the subject of a Title IX investigation by campus police about four years ago after a woman reported that he made aggressive advances toward her.