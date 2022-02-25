WMU hockey player charged with sexual assault

Paul Washe is arraigned on a criminal sexual conduct charge on Feb. 25, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A captain of the Western Michigan University hockey team has been charged with sexual assault.

Paul Washe was arraigned in Kalamazoo County Friday on a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was suspended from the team in December. Authorities say the assault happened Dec. 5.

Washe’s bond was set at $500 cash or surety. He’s expected back in court March 9 for a conference, then again March 16 for a hearing.

WMU confirmed to News 8 Friday that it was aware of the criminal case and said that Washe would remain on suspension indefinitely.

Washe, who plays forward, is a WMU graduate student from Clarkston, Michigan.