WMU football fans set to return to Waldo Stadium at full capacity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans will be returning to Waldo Stadium this year for Western Michigan University football, and there will be no capacity restrictions when the season opens in September.

WMU Athletics made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying they made the decision based on the latest COVID-19 guidance from the university, Kalamazoo County and the state of Michigan.

The Broncos played a shortened season last fall after the Mid-America Conference originally voted to move the season to the spring. Stadiums across the MAC, including Waldo, were empty as the league played a six-game conference-only schedule.

The Broncos kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at the University of Michigan. The first home game will be on Sept. 11 against football championship series program Illinois State University at 5 p.m.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at WMUBroncos.com/tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.