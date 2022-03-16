KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University may sell some land in the Business Technology and Research Park North.

The school’s board of trustees will consider during a meeting Thursday selling two parcels of land in the park. A division of Bronson Healthcare has offered $414,000 for a parcel that is 5.5 acres and Faraday Defense Corp. has offered $350,000 for a parcel that is 4.45 acres, WMU said in a Wednesday release.

Business Technology and Research Park North, an expansion of the school’s original business park, opened in the fall of 2021.

The board will also on Thursday consider selling the Kendall Center in downtown Battle Creek to the city. WMU says it purchased the building for $1 and the school’s administration has recommended selling it to the city of Battle Creek for $1.